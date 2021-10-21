UPDATE: OCT. 21
The FBI's Denver Division announced Thursday that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve Wednesday belong to Brian Laundrie.
Specialists were able to confirm this by comparing dental records with the remains.
UPDATE: OCT. 20 AT 10:55 A.M.
A senior law enforcement officer told NBC that human remains have been found in an area of the Carlton Reserve that was previously underwater.
The partial remains were found near a backpack with what are believed to be Laundrie's items. However, there's no evidence the remains are in fact Laundrie's.
#BREAKING A senior law enforcement officials tells @NBCNews @PeteWilliamsNBC what appears to be partial human remains have been found in the Carlton Reserve in an area previously underwater.— Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) October 20, 2021
The remains were found near a backpack consistent with items Brian Laundrie may have had https://t.co/xsd2pTPuF1
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Sarasota County Medical Examiner and a cadaver dog were called to a Florida park Wednesday after Brian Laundrie's belongings were found on a trail he frequented.
Laundrie's parents working with local law enforcement made up the search team. Little information has been given about what items or how many items were found, according to CNN.
The Laundrie's family lawyer said law enforcement is now conducting a more thorough search of the area.
The search for Laundrie continues following a month-long effort to locate the man. He is wanted on federal charges of unauthorized use of another's credit card.
Laundrie became a person of national interest when Gabby Petito, 22, disappeared while on a road trip with Laundrie.
Petito's remains were found in Wyoming on Sept. 19. The Teton County Medical Examiner determined her death a homicide and that she was killed by strangulation.