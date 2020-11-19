SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- The FBI's Seattle Field Office is offering a $5,000 reward for any information on the vandalism of five separate Spokane Valley residences in early September.
The FBI and Spokane County Sheriff's office are both investigating the incidents, which are believed to be politically motivated.
Police say that in roughly a two-week period the suspects caused over $20,000 worth of damage, spray painting garage doors, vehicles, stealing property, and destroying yard signs.
In a specific incident, the suspect left a hand-written note with unique dotted I's and X's. In another incident a home camera captured a suspect wearing a hoodie. More information can be found on the Sheriff's website.
Authorities are advising anyone with information to call the FBI Seattle Field Office at 206-622-0460 or crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference case number 10128874.
