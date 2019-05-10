SEATTLE - The FBI's Seattle office is now offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of a 5-year-old girl who was allegedly taken from a mall in Vancouver by her biological mother.
Four-year-old Aranza Ochoa Lopez was allegedly taken by her mother, 21-year-old Esmeralda Lynn Lopez Lopez on October 25, 2018 during a supervised visit. The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Aranza's recovery.
Esmeralda was charged with custodial interference in Clark County. Prior to the incident, she allegedly kidnapped and robbed a man in Vancouver and took his vehicle.
Esmeralda is described as a white (Hispanic) American woman 5'0" tall, 138 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes. She speaks fluent English and Spanish. She may use any one of the following alternative spellings to her name: Esmerlada Lopez Lopez, Esmerelda Lopez Lopez, Esmeralda Lopez Lopez and Esmeralda Lynn Lopez.
She may display erratic behavior and should be considered a flight risk. Esmeralda has close ties to Mexico.
It's believed Aranza and Esmeralda may be residing or traveling in Mexico with Esmeralda's boyfriend, Gabriel Garcia Santos.
If you have any information concerning their location, please call the FBI's Seattle Field Office at (206) 622-0460. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.