OMAK, Wash. – Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a 29-year-old indigenous man from Omak, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The bureau is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that helps them find Chance Anthony Carson, or information that helps them find, arrest and convict those responsible for his disappearance.
The Washington State Patrol first shared asked the public for help finding Carson on March 17, two days after his family reported him missing.
According to WSP, his family told them he was wearing jeans and a dark gray sweatshirt when they last saw him. While WSP originally said Carson is 155 pounds, the FBI lists his weight as 178 pounds.
Both agencies show he's 5'9" and has black hair and brown eyes.
You can submit a tip to the FBI Seattle office here. WSP still asks that if you see Carson, call 911.