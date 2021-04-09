SEATTLE, Wash. - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information related to an arson on August 24, 2020.
Two suspects were seen casing the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild building, they left to change into black clothing before returning to ignite and throw three Molotov cocktails at the building.
Their descriptions are as follows:
Suspect 1:
- White female
- 5'8" -5'10"
- Around 120 pounds
- Dirty blonde/purple hair
Suspect 2:
- Black male/female
- 5'5" - 5'7"
- Around 120 pounds
Anyone with information can contact the FBI’s Seattle Field Office at 206-622-0460 or visit the FBI's tip webpage.