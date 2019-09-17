HOUSTON, Texas - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 dollar reward for help capturing a suspect who dressed like a mummy in a Friday the 13th robbery in Houston.
Local authorities dubbed the suspect the 'Mummy Marauder' following the robbery at a First Convenience Bank in Harris County, Texas.
The man covered himself in white gauze, with a wig and baseball cap before entering the bank. He then verbally threatened the teller at the bank while demanding cash, according to a release by the FBI's Houston field office.
Authorities said the suspect then fled the scene in a black Mitsubishi Montero SUV with an undisclosed sum of money. The suspect was described as a black man in his early 20s, around 5-foot, 11-inches tall with a medium build.
The $5,000 dollar reward has been issued by Crime Stoppers of Houston for any information that leads to the 'Mummy Marauder's' arrest.