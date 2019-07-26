A former Arizona body donation center is now facing multiple lawsuits after a 2014 FBI raid revealed piles of body parts and a head sewn onto another body in court documents released in July.
According to Fox News, the Biological Resource Center was among multiple places in Arizona that accepted bodies for profit. The 2014 raid occurred after an investigation looked into the sale of body part.
The company’s owner, Stephen Gore, pleaded guilty in 2015 to conducting an illegal business selling body parts in ways donors hadn’t allowed.
The company was reportedly selling bodies without heads for $2,900, a torso with a head for $2,400 and a leg for $1,100.
Gore said in the past the industry essentially had “no formal regulations.”