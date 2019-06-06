The FBI has released several new documents from their records vault that could lead us closer to the discovery of Bigfoot. but probably not.
The records include letters from the mid-70's between the Bigfoot Information Center and the FBI lab, along with paper clippings from Bigfoot sightings.
Back in 1977, the director of the Bigfoot Information Center went to the FBI with 15 hair and tissue samples from his Bigfoot searches. A newspaper later claimed the government couldn't figure out where the hairs came from, but the writer couldn't say where he got that piece of information.
One of the letters just released reveals the FBI explained the hairs were from a deer. They are apparently available for you to look at.