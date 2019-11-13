The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has authorized over $11.5 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to thousands of unserved homes and businesses in rural parts of the Inland Northwest.
The funding comes from the Connect America Fund. The provider, Intermax Networks, will begin receiving funds later this month.
The FCC has now authorized nearly $23.3 million in funding over the next decade to expand broadband to nearly 12,8000 unserved rural homes and businesses. Wednesday's funding was the seventh round stemming from a successful Connect America Fund Phase II auction.
“The FCC is working hard to expand broadband to places like the Idaho Panhandle and the rural reaches of Spokane County,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “It’s critical that rural citizens have the same access to digital opportunity that their urban counterparts do. I’m pleased that today’s funding will support broadband to nearly 8,000 unserved rural homes and businesses in the region.”
Intermax will receive support from the funding in Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Spokane County. The minimum download/upload speeds of 25/3 Mbps will be provided to each county. In all, there will be $11,556,872 over 10 years in funding across 7,952 locations.
Kootenai Co. will see over $4.3 million across 4,855 locations, Boundary Co. will see nearly $3 million across 853 locations, Spokane Co. will see $2.1 million across 823 locations, Bonner Co. will see $1.3 million across over 1,000 locations, and finally Benewah Co. will see nearly $750K across over 350 locations.
Providers must build out to 40 percent of the assigned homes and businesses, with build-outs increasing by 20 percent in each subsequent year.
The Connect America Fund Phase II auction last year allocated $1.488 billion nationwide in support to expand broadband to more than 700,000 unserved rural homes and small businesses over the next 10 years. It is part of a broader effort by the FCC to close the digital divide in rural America.
