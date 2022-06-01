FCC Commissioner Carr “supply chain issues… stopping progress on access to broadband in rural communities.”

CASPER, WY- FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr is currently out west touring and discussing access to broadband for rural communities in Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming.
He is spending time with Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming and Senator John Thune of South Dakota with their conversations focused on public safety communications and expanding rural connectivity.
He says the need for broadband in rural committees is a top priority, but that progress has been stalled due to supply chain issues.
“Supply chain, workforce, and federal lands permitting issues are some of the bigger issues facing internet builds in Wyoming and Montana,” Carr said via text, “the federal government has appropriated enough dollars to get the job done, but unless we start tackling these other issues, we’re just jumping on the as and the brakes at the same time.”
The commissioner went on to say it’s great to be back out west, adding that tours like this highlight issues for him that he’s able to take back to Washington D.C. and work to solve.
“A lot of the new federal infrastructure dollars that congress has been appropriating aren’t going to start hitting the ground for a year or more still. So the current builds are coming from other dollars,” Carr said, “Another issue that has come through is permitting on federal lands. It still takes about three times as long and three times the cost to build internet on public lands, compared to private, which makes builds particularly challenging out west where there’s such a high percentage of federal lands.”
He explained to try to help on the federal lands side, he likes the idea that the FCC start a “federal lands desk” to help shake loose stalled applications at BLM or Forrest Service.
“But it’s clear that more remains to be done,” Carr said. “Perhaps creating a more public-facing dashboard that will provide the public with data about the timelines for federal approvals could create an incentive for agencies to move faster. This is not to say that they sit on their hands. Their busy and have lots going on.”
Carr said he wants to build on the progress made over the last few years and finish the job of extending affordable high-speed Internet connections to every community.
In Wyoming, Carr met with first responders and telecom providers and visited a tower and construction crews that are building new, high-speed connections.
While in South Dakota he will tour a wireless site that is delivering advanced capabilities for first responders and a manufacturing facility that builds equipment that is vital to promoting U.S. strategic interests at home and abroad.
"So the lesson to take back to Washington is that there is still more we need to do to assess workforce, supply chain, and permitting so the government can deliver on the promise of these new infrastructure funding laws," Carr said.