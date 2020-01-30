The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a $12,910,000 fine against a man for apparently using caller ID spoofing in thousands of robocalls made with the intent to cause harm.
Our news partners with The Spokesman-Review reported that the fine has been proposed against Scott Rhodes, who's calls plagued several parts of the country, including his former home, Sandpoint.
"...the caller made unlawful, spoofed robocalls to target a community grappling with the recent murder of a local woman, threaten a journalist and newspaper and attempt to influence a jury..." The FCC wrote in a press release.
The Truth in Caller ID Act prohibits the manipulation of caller ID information with the intent to defraud, cause harm or wrongfully obtain anything of value.
The FCC's Enforcement Bureau led an investigation that found six apparent campaigns by Rhodes, where caller ID information was manipulated to make it appear he was calling from local numbers.
The FCC detailed Rhodes' robocall campaign in Idaho as follows:
"The caller apparently made 750 spoofed robocalls in September 2018 to residents of Sandpoint, Idaho. The calls attacked the local newspaper, the 'Sandpoint Reader,' and its publisher, after the paper had exposed the identity of the caller as the robocaller involved in other calling campaigns. The calls in Sandpoint identified the publisher by name and threateningly called on residents to 'Burn out the cancer.'"
To read the FCC's full report on all six of the robocall campaigns, click HERE.
According to the FCC, the calls were apparently motivated by a belief that the actions would result in media notoriety and would allow the caller to increase publicity for his website and personal brand.
Neither the allegations, nor the proposed fine are finalized and Rhodes will be given an opportunity to respond and the FCC will consider his evidence and legal arguments before acting further.
The Spokesman-Review last reported Rhodes to be living in Libby, Montana.
