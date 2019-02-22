FDA announces new proposal on regulations of over-the-counter sunscreens

Sunscreen is getting a "screening" from the United State Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA has proposed new regulations for over-the-counter sunscreens.
The agency wants to address new ingredients, dosages, labeling, and more.
Two ingredients such as Para-Aminobenzoic Acid and Trolomine Salicylate would not be considered safe and effective anymore, but other ingredients and formulas can continue without new drug approvals.
Sunscreens have also been on the watch because of ingredients often considered harmful to marine life such as coral reefs.
The public has 90 days to comment on the newly proposed regulations.