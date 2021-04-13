Federal health agencies called for an immediate pause of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday after six people in the U.S. developed a rare blood clotting disorder, the FDA tweeted.
"Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine," the tweet says. "We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution."
As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the U.S.
The CDC will meet Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to further review the cases and assess the potential significance. Right now, they appear extremely rare. As the investigation continues, the FDA will assess the potential significance.
"Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause," an FDA tweet says. "This is important to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot."
The FDA and the CDC will stop using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at federal sites and are urging states to do the same.