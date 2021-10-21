SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - U.S citizens dealing with hearing loss could have some relief in the future. The FDA recently issued a proposal that will not only make hearing aids more affordable but accessible as well.
Hearing aids can be really expensive, from $1,000 to $6,000. This proposal will not only let you buy hearing aids over the counter without a medical exam, but it will hopefully reduce the price.
"Most of the insurance companies do not cover hearing aids," Lesly Loiseau, one clinical audiologist said.
More than 37 million American adults report having some level of hearing trouble and Loiseau said about 80% of those dealing with hearing problems, don't get hearing aids.
Loiseau said it comes down to two issues: Cost and accessibility. This proposal would help with both by reducing the price to hundreds of dollars instead of thousands and making them available over the counter.
However, lower prices do mean lower quality and less options to adjust the volume or comfort settings which can be dangerous.
"They can do a lot of damage to your hearing including additional hearing loss, increased tentativeness levels and then you can miss ear infections, wax impaction and sometimes you can have tumors on the auditory nerve that can go undiagnosed for a long time and that becomes an issue for a lot of the patients'," she said.
This isn't happening anytime soon, but it definitely is something to look out for.