The Food and Drug Administration is ordering all Zantac products and generic versions of Zantac heartburn medication to be taken off pharmacy shelves immediately.
According to NBC News, this move comes after months of investigation into certain lots of ranitidine that were found with traces of contaminant with N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).
The World Health Organization classified the contaminant as a possible human carcinogen.
In a news release, the FDA said they "[have] determined that the impurity in some ranitidine products increases over time and when stored at higher than room temperatures and may result in consumer exposure to unacceptable levels of this impurity."
The FDA said people who are taking Zantac made by Sanofi, or generic forms of the medication, should stop and switch to other medication that does not contain ranitidine.
