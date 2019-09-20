The Food and Drug Administration is proposing a new rule that would require e-cigarette makers to maintain records related to the legal marketing status of their products.
When finalized, according to the FDA, the rule would also help to ensure that e-cigarette applications by manufacturers contain information on the product's potential public health benefits and harms.
This as, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced there are now 530 probable or confirmed cases of severe illness, caused in part by vaping.
CDC officials admitted they still don't know exactly what is getting people sick. the FDA is also conducting its own investigation into the illnesses, on a criminal level