FDA puts 15 national retailers on blast for allegedly selling tobacco products to minors

Cigarette sales to minors are catching the eye of the Food and Drug Administration.

Monday, it called out 15 retailers for allegedly selling tobacco products to minors more than 15% of the time since the FDA inspections began back in 2010.

The FDA's commissioner cited Walgreens as the worst offender with 22% of its locations inspected by the agency were caught selling tobacco products to minors.

He's asked for a meeting with Walgreens management team about the issue.

Walmart, Kroger and 7-Eleven were among other retailers cited for the underage tobacco sales.

