WASHINGTON - The FDA has issued a recall of a number of tattoo inks because they are contaminated with microorganisms.
According to the FDA, the following inks have been recalled:
- Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)
Dynamic Color - Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090)
Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone's Ink) (lot 10.19.18)
The FDA said tattoo inks contaminated with microorganisms can cause infections and lead to serious health injures when injected into the skin. There's an increased risk of infection any time the skin barrier is broken.
Common symptoms associated with tattoo ink infections include rashes or lesions and some infections can result in permanent scarring.
Consumers are advised to ask tattoo artists or studios about the inks they use to avoid the inks listed above due to risk of infection and injury. Tattoo artists are advised to avoid using or selling the inks.
For more information, see the full FDA report HERE.