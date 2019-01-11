The Food and Drug Administration wants to warn consumers to possible hepatitis A contamination of chocolate candies.

The FDA says you should throw away any Bauer's Candies Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas purchased after November 14, 2018 because a worker in a facility tested positive for hepatitis A.

The chocolates were available at retail locations and could also be bought through OVC and BauersCandy.com.

Bauer's Candies is located in Kentucky.

The FDA released the following statement:

"At this time, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are not aware of any cases of hepatitis A related to consumption of these candies. Hepatitis A can have a long incubation period and can have serious health consequences for some people, especially those with other health problems. Although the risk of hepatitis A transmission from the candy is low, FDA recommends that consumers who ate candies purchased after November 14, 2018 and have not been vaccinated for hepatitis A consult with their healthcare professional to determine whether post exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is indicated. PEP may be recommended for unvaccinated people who have been exposed to hepatitis A virus (HAV) in the last 2 weeks; those with evidence of previous hepatitis A vaccination do not require PEP.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from infection with HAV. When symptoms occur, they can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Hepatitis A is usually spread when a person ingests fecal matter — even in microscopic amounts — from an infected person; this can happen when an infected person prepares food without appropriate hand hygiene, even before that person shows symptoms of illness.

People infected with HAV may not have symptoms until 15 to 50 days after exposure. Symptoms may include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin or eyes (known as jaundice), dark urine, and pale stool. Young children may not show symptoms of HAV infection.

The FDA is recommending that anyone who ate Bauer’s Candies Chocolate or Caramel Modjeskas purchased after November 14, 2018, consult with their healthcare provider to determine whether PEP is indicated. Consumers and retailers should throw away and not consume any chocolate or caramel Modjeskas purchased after November 14, 2018."