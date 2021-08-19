On Wednesday, Governor Jay Inslee announced a statewide mandate for teachers and staff at both public and private schools to get vaccinated. Gob. Inslee also extended the statewide mask mandate to include everybody, regardless of vaccination status.
In response, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers released the following statement:
Mandates are about fear & control, NOT science. @POTUS & @GovInslee are building resentment and creating workforce shortages.— CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) August 19, 2021
They should be building confidence and encouraging people to talk to their doctors on why vaccines will protect them. That's how this pandemic ends.