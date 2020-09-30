Halloween, pumpkins
SPOKANE, Wash. - Halloween might be looking different this year, but one group in Spokane is finding creative ways to spook people, even during the pandemic. It's called Fear in the Headlights, and you're invited to be a part of the scary fun, without having to get out of your car. 

 A group of 30-40 actors have come together, created props, built five different drive-thru sets, made realistic costumes and are ready to scare Spokane. 
 
Here's how it works: You pull up to their set, stay in your car and the actors put on a scary, six-minute show. They have scripts, involve their audience members and didn't want COVID-19 to slow their fun. The entire show takes 30 minutes, because you can drive to different sets, that all have a unique Halloween theme.
 
The group started preparing over a month ago, and their opening day is Thursday, Oct. 1. 
 
Tickets are $40-50 a car, depending on the night you go. They're open Thursday through Saturday nights through the month of October. 
 
They're located at 5978 Hwy. 291, Nine Mile Falls.
 
To reserve a ticket, go to any of these sites:
 
 
 

