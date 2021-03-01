February 2021 is the third snowiest February for Snoqualmie Pass in history

February 2021 is in the books for Snoqualmie Pass as it takes the bronze medal for being the third snowiest February in Washington history.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the pass saw 154.5 inches of snow in February.
WSDOT said February 1955 takes number one with 169 inches and February 1998 takes second with 164 inches.
Over February, the pass saw highs in the 40s with a low of ten. WSDOT said it was one of the wettest Februarys they have seen between rain and snow.
WSDOT said they expect more of the same type of weather for the rest of winter. They said drives should continue to expect winter driving conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.