February 2019 is the second snowiest on record in Spokane

We still have a few hours to go, but unless it snows nearly 10 inches before midnight, we just made it through the second snowiest February on record, according to the National Weather Service!
Back in 1893, the National Weather Service says Spokane received 39.6" of snow during the month of February.
As of 9:00am on February 28, 2019, we were sitting at 29.8" for the entire month. The closest we came to that in recent years was two years ago when we got 19.8" in February.
It may seem like 28 days has lasted 4 years, but we can at least hang our hats on the fact that we lived through a record year while we were buried in snow!
Congrats, Spokane!
It's official (technically it will be at midnight), that Spokanites have earned a silver medal 🥈for the 2nd snowiest February on record. We can safely say there's no chance of gold as we've run out of days to get another 9.8" of snow. #silvermedalisntbad #wawx pic.twitter.com/o5c4AhV1zM— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 28, 2019