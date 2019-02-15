February 15th Pass Conditions: Snoqualmie, Stevens and Lookout Pass all open with snow and ice on the roadway

Are you traveling over one of the mountain passes this weekend? If so, here are the pass conditions for Friday, February 15th.
Snoqualmie Pass: Snow, slush, and ice on the roadway. Watch for snow removal equipment and areas of narrow roadway. Traction tires are advised.
Stevens Pass: Compact snow and ice on the roadway. Traction tires are advised, over-sized vehicles are prohibited.
Lookout Pass: Between Exit 62: ID 4; Wallace East (Wallace) and the end of I-90 (4 miles east of the Mullan area). Look out for slush on the roadway. Be prepared for snow and very slick road conditions.
We will continue to update you as pass conditions change.