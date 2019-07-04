ed up Los Angeles ice cream truck owner makes influencers pay double

CVT Soft Serve owner Joe Nicchi is tired of media influencers asking for free ice cream in exchange for “exposure.”

According to KTLA, he has now made a new rule; influencers pay double.  

Nicchi took to Instagram to post this message and then made it official with a physical sign.  

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Mr. “You Can’t See Me” ...sees me?!? Ah the irony. Thanks for the post @johncena

A post shared by CVT Soft Serve (@cvtsoftserve) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:13am PDT

Nicchi decided to create this rule after receiving a request to serve 300 free ice creams for “exposure.” 

According to KTLA, CVT Soft Serve has celebrity customers like Bill Murray and Adam Levine.  

Tags