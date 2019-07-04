CVT Soft Serve owner Joe Nicchi is tired of media influencers asking for free ice cream in exchange for “exposure.”
According to KTLA, he has now made a new rule; influencers pay double.
Nicchi took to Instagram to post this message and then made it official with a physical sign.
Nicchi decided to create this rule after receiving a request to serve 300 free ice creams for “exposure.”
According to KTLA, CVT Soft Serve has celebrity customers like Bill Murray and Adam Levine.