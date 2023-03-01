WASHINGTON — It's no secret healthcare jobs are growing in demand, but you might find the full extent of the demand surprising.
According to projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) a number of health care fields are likely to grow "much faster than average" over the next ten years.
In September, BLS found healthcare social workers, health information technologists and medical registrars, home health and personal care aides and medical and health services managers to be among the several health-related jobs set to grow rapidly by 2031.
While some of those roles can be done by people with a high school diploma or associate's degree, several require at least a bachelor's degree. That has prompted a number of schools and nonprofits to make health science professions more accessible to more students.
In Washington state, groups like the Washington State Opportunity Scholarship (WSOS) and Washington STEM provide scholarships for high school students looking to pursue health science degrees in college.
WSOS is a public-private partnership that was created by a bipartisan group of Washington state lawmakers. According to reporting from NPR, the health care worker shortage may be something lawmakers in the other Washington may agree on as well.