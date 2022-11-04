BOISE, Idaho - A federal attorney announced on Thursday multiple Assistant U.S. Attorneys (AUSAs) from around Idaho have been appointed to lead efforts to address election day concerns.
U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said AUSAs around the state will handle election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.
“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election," Hurwit said. "Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”
The Department of Justice plays a role in deterring and combatting discrimination and intimidation at the polls, threats of violence directed at election officials and poll workers and election fraud.
The Department’s longstanding Election Day Program addresses these goals and seeks to ensure public confidence in the electoral process by providing local points of contact within the department for the public to report possible federal election law violations.
Federal law protects against crimes such as threatening violence against election officials or staff, intimidating or bribing voters, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.
It also contains protections for the rights of voters, and provides they can vote free from interference, including intimidation, and other acts designed to prevent or discourage people from voting or voting for the candidate of their choice.
The Voting Rights Act protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or to be assisted by a person of their choice (where voters need assistance because of disability or inability to read or write in English).
If you encounter issues at the ballot box, Hurwit's office can be reached at (208) 334-1211.
The FBI will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on election day. The Salt Lake City FBI field office, which covers Idaho, can be reached by the public at (801) 579-1400.
Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can also be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, DC by phone at (800) 253-3931 or by an online complaint form found here.
In the case of violence or intimidation, Hurwit's office said you should call 911 immediately, before you contact federal authorities.