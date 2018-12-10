KOOTENAI COUNTY -- As a victim of sexual assault, it can be hard to find the courage, let alone go to the hospital to report the assault.
“That's why I got into it,” Jane Spohn said, “because it was an area that needed some attention and needed some reasonable and reasonable education to the staff that was giving that care."
Spohn is the Adult/Pediatric Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Coordinator at Kootenai Emergency Department.
She says the number of sexual assault cases the hospital has seen this year is staggering.
”I believe were running close to 60 which is almost double what last year was,” Spohn said.
That number, just at Kootenai Health, is just a fraction of the total victims, the rest of whom don't feel comfortable enough to come forward.
It’s an issue the state of Idaho has worked hard at for the last several years to give victims a piece of mind.
By creating a system where sexual assault kits are given serial numbers where victims can follow along where the kit is.
As well as preserving the kits for up to 55 years, which is five more years than the national recommendation.
Also, the state covers the cost of the kit.
“Has it left Kootenai County, has it gone to Meridian, is it in the DNA section of the crime lab, where is it and what is being done with it,” Spohn said.
Another major focus is training for SANE nurses.
Lawmakers say the Idaho State Police Forensics Services Laboratories received federal grant money with the goal of certifying 250 SANE nurses statewide.
The training is rigorous, Spohn says, but something that has to be done.
“To have the individuals that are trained in this area that know what to expect and know how to help and to know what to do helps that individual and that population of victims that, for a while, weren't getting the attention and the care that they needed,” she said.