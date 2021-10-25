SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A federal judge in eastern Washington denied a lawsuit seeking for unvaccinated state workers to keep their jobs despite the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The lawsuit was filed at the beginning of October by at least 23 state employees, 13 of whom worked in Spokane County.
Multiple state leaders were being sued for their part in the Washington state employee vaccine mandate, including Gov. Jay Inslee, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, Department of Transportation Secretary Roger Miller and Social and Health Services Secretary Donald Clintsman.
In court documents from Eastern District Judge Thomas O. Rice, he wrote, "Plaintiffs acknowledge the State has a 'compelling interest in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Indeed, the Supreme Court has endorsed this same 'compelling' interest."
Judge Rice continued writing that the statewide mandate is tailored to specific sectors that are essential to combat the pandemic.
Judge Rice wrote, "[the mandate] is a rational action to reduce the spread of COVID-19."
Plaintiffs in the case claim their state employers did not follow the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) by not giving reasonable accommodations. Judge Rice wrote in court documents that none of the Plaintiffs filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over ADA.
Judge Rice also points to the timing of the lawsuit filing. The official lawsuit was filed on October 6, nearly two months after they became aware of the vaccination requirement.
Judge Rice continued by writing that the benefits weigh in favor of the Defendants and the vaccine mandate to keep the public safe.