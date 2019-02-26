Federal judge in Texas has declared the U.S. military draft unconstitutional because it only applies to men

A federal judge in Texas, declared Friday that the U.S. military selective service system is unconstitutional because it requires men to register for the draft but not women.
As of right now men must sign up when they turn 18.
The judge didn't order any immediate changes to the system.
A men's rights group, 'The National Coalition For Men', sued the federal government over the male-only draft.
A government commission is currently studying the selective service system, with a report expected next year.