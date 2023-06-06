OLYMPIA, Wash. — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected the attempt to block Washington’s new law banning the sale of assault weapons while legal challenges continue.
The bill went into effect when Governor Jay Inslee signed it in April. It immediately drew multiple legal challenges.
“We remain undefeated against the gun lobby in court,” Ferguson said. “This common-sense gun reform will save lives by restricting access to the preferred weapon of mass shooters.”
Two other challenges to HB 1240 are pending, one in state court and one in federal court.
The new law prohibits the sale, manufacture, and import of assault weapons in Washington state while allowing exemptions for manufacture and sale to law enforcement and the military. It defines assault weapons as semiautomatic rifles that fit certain criteria, including being shorter than 30 inches and having the ability to accept a detachable magazine. It provides a list of guns that include AR-15s and AK-47s.