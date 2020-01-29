Federal Trade Commission warns about phone call scam offering big prizes
The Federal Trade Commission said scammers pretending to be with Publisher's Clearing House are calling homeowners and claiming they've won a huge prize. The FTC said following the instructions of that bogus call could actually cost thousands of dollars.
Hartford "Amo" Amerson received that call on Wednesday. The North Idaho man came home to find a voicemail from a David Goldstein on his answering machine. The caller claimed to be with Publisher's Clearing House and said Amerson had won $1.5 million, thousands of dollars in bonus checks and a new truck.
There was a catch to the reward. Amerson called Goldstein back, and was told to go to the post office, get $1,500 in money orders and deposit them into an account at Chase Bank. Goldstein said that money would go toward the taxes on the prize.
The caller told Amerson to call him back once the deposit was finished, and a team would be sent to his house to present him with the check. Amerson had dealt with scams before, and he told KHQ he didn't believe a word of the phone call.
"I lead them on because I want to have a chance to let them know at the end that they're scamming," Amerson said. "He was very persistent, because once I called him everything in the book and hung up, he called me back four different times."
The FTC said the real Publishers Clearing House won't make winners pay, and don't call winners in the first place. Anyone who receives a call offering a prize in exchange for money is asked to report it to the FTC.
