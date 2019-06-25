Shipping company FedEx is working on bringing its shipping services to thousands of Dollar General stores across the county.
Those services include secure shipping options tailored to customers living in rural communities. The new service is apart of FedEx's on-site program.
Customers will be able to drop-off and pick up per-packaged and labeled parcels sent via FedEx Express or FedEx Ground to their neighborhood Dollar General.
The company plans to roll out the new service at 1,500 Dollar General stores later this summer and expand to 8,000 by 2020.
After the expansion, FexEx estimates that more than 90 percent of Americans will live within five miles of a FedEx hold retail location.
The closest Dollar General store is in Estacada, Oregon.