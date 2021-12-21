COLVILLE RESERVATION, Wash. - Federal funding is being made available to the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation (CTCR) to aid in recovery efforts from the wildfires that ripped through the area in July and August.
Present Joe Biden officially acknowledged that a major disaster exists at the reservation Tuesday. The White House said funds are also available for prevention measures on a cost-sharing basis.
The CTCR declared a state of emergency on July 13 after lightning strikes started multiple fires including the Chuweah Creek Fire, which at the time had burned over 10,000 acres went on to triple in size.
FEMA Officer Thomas J. Dargan is being assigned as Federal Coordinating Officer for the operation.