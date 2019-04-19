SPOKANE, Wash - The registration deadline for Bloomsday is coming up on April 21.
Participants can register online at www.bloomsdayrun.org, and the cost until April 21 is $22.00.
However, you can still register after that, but the fee will increase to $40.00, according to a statement from Race Director Don Kardong.
Registering for Bloomsday, the Friday or Saturday right before May 3 or 4, will cost $45.00 online. Race packets must be picked up before check-in closes on Saturday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Participants can not register on the day of the race, May The day of Bloomsday--May 5--will be too late to register for the race.