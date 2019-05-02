"No one is happy all the time."
Burger King has partnered with Mental Health America to introduce "Real Meals." The meals include the options: Pissed, Blue, Salty, Yaaas, DGAF (Don't give an expletive).
“Burger King restaurants understands that no one is happy all the time. That’s why they’re asking guests to order a Whopper meal based on however they might be feeling,” a release said.
The meal comes as part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, and includes a whopper, fries and drink.
"All that matters is you #FeelYourWay," Burger King said in a tweet.
The limited-edition meals will be available at select restaurants in Austin, Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles and New York City.
not sure who needed to hear this today, but it’s ok not to be happy all the time. all that matters is that you #FeelYourWay. https://t.co/vPmy1sT0cC pic.twitter.com/XmF0GvMjCg— Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 1, 2019