Today will be a gorgeous day full of sunshine! We have a ridge of high pressure building giving us dry conditions and warmer temperatures. In Spokane we will expect to top out in the low 80's.
Tomorrow has the potential to be the hottest day of the year so far with daytime highs topping out 10-15° above average for this time of year. We will look to hit the upper 80's! Plenty of sunshine is expected so grab the sunglasses, sunscreen and head outside. If you will be outdoors though, please be sure to stay hydrated. For those not loving these hot conditions we are looking at a cooling trend once the weekend hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.