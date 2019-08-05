After topping out at 90° yesterday in Spokane today we are stretching into the mid 90's. Sunny skies are anticipated, however, it could be a bit hazy at times due to the wildfires burning in the Inland Northwest. Air quality in Spokane is still checking out as good!
If you think Monday is hot get ready... Tuesday is expected to be even hotter! We are expecting temperatures to rise into the upper 90's. If you don't have air conditioning it will be a good day to go hang out at the mall or check out the movie theater. The sunny skies look to remain in place with a calm wind. The heat will continue until we cool down a few degrees on Thursday. By Friday a cold front moves in dropping temperatures significantly this weekend, but also bringing a chance for thunderstorm activity and showers.