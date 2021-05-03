BOISE, Idaho - Are you feeling lucky? Because one woman from Clarkson is after winning two lotteries in two weeks.
According to Idaho Lottery, Candice Hare won $50,000 on a scratch game she purchased at the Nomnom convenience store on Southway in Lewiston. The winning ticket was sold at the same store she bought a $200,000 winning ticket.
“I had all the numbers on one line and the prize was $50,000. Nuh-uh, no way. I couldn’t believe it happened again! People all over town are already asking to rub me for luck,” Hare said.
Nomnom in Lewiston will receive a bonus of $5,000 from the Idaho Lottery for selling the winning ticket.