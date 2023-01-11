Athletics Mariners Baseball

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez tips his cap as he leaves a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Seattle, in Hernandez's final start of the season. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) 

 Ted S. Warren / AP

SEATTLE, Wash. - Felix Hernandez will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame this summer, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hernandez will become the 11th member to join the Mariners Hall of Fame. In 2010, Hernandez won the Cy Young award. He's also a six-time All-Star.

INCUDCTION WEEKEND:

  • Friday, Aug. 11 – Postgame fireworks spectacular
  • Saturday, Aug. 12 – Félix’s Mariners Hall of Fame Induction Night
  • Sunday, Aug. 13 – Félix Mariners Hall of Fame Bobblehead giveaway

