SEATTLE, Wash. - Felix Hernandez will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame this summer, the team announced on Wednesday.
Long live the King!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 11, 2023
This August, @RealKingFelix becomes the 11th member of the Mariners Hall of Fame.
Hernandez will become the 11th member to join the Mariners Hall of Fame. In 2010, Hernandez won the Cy Young award. He's also a six-time All-Star.
INCUDCTION WEEKEND:
- Friday, Aug. 11 – Postgame fireworks spectacular
- Saturday, Aug. 12 – Félix’s Mariners Hall of Fame Induction Night
- Sunday, Aug. 13 – Félix Mariners Hall of Fame Bobblehead giveaway