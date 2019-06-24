Felix the cat loses one of his nine lives after surviving a 45 minute cycle in the washer

Before starting the washer and dryer, Stefani Carroll-Kirchoff, always checks to see if one of her cats have climbed in, but this time she forgot to look.
According to CNN, when the 45 minute cycle was done, she opened the door and saw a little white paw sticking out of the laundry. Her 1-year-old cat Felix found his way into the machine.
Carroll-Kirchoff quickly rushed Felix to the Animal Emergency and Referral Center of Minnesota.
Felix lost his vision and has pneumonia but is doing much better.
According to CNN, Carroll-Kirchoff is still in shock and will never be able to forgive herself.