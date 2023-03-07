SPOKANE, Wash. - A man wanted after threatening to kill a woman was taken into custody Tuesday morning following a SWAT standoff on Summit Blvd. near Broadway Ave.
According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a threat report Monday, March 6. The victim told police the suspect had threatened to kill her, entering her home and damaging property before fleeing. Witnesses told police the suspect had a gun when he arrived, and he'd threatened to kill a law enforcement office.
A warrant for arrest was obtained for two counts of felony harassment and malicious mischief in the third degree, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm due to three prior felony convictions.
On Tuesday, March 7, the suspect was seen by patrol officers on north Summit Blvd., entering a nearby apartment complex. A perimeter was established, and a SWAT team was called due to prior felony offenses, in addition to threats to kill law enforcement officers and knowledge the suspect was armed.
For several hours, commands were issued to the barricaded suspect to surrender, which went unheeded. Around 9 a.m., SPD released a chemical agent into the complex, prompting the suspect and another man to surrender. They were taken into custody without incident.
Both men were transported to Spokane County Jail.
