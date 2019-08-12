SPOKANE, Wash. - A convicted felon was immediately released from custody after receiving another conviction of indecent exposure.
According to the Spokane Police Department, 29-year-old Richard Sala was immediately released from custody on Wednesday, August 7 after being convicted of indecent exposure. He was then seen wandering around downtown Spokane.
Wednesday's conviction was a class C felony due to two previous indecent exposure convictions in 2016.
Sala is currently wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant for escaping community custody due to not abiding by his post-conviction supervision agreement.
If anyone has any information that would lead to Sala's arrest, they are asked to call Crime Check at (509)456-2233.
Sala has an extensive criminal history, which includes nine felony convictions and 19 misdemeanor convictions. According to police, his criminal history ranges from 2008 to the present.