SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office released a report about the fleeing and recapture of a felon on Dec. 15th that resulted in minor injuries to both a detective and a prosecutor.
Felon who ran from courtroom and injured a detective and prosecutor faces new charges
At around 4 p.m., 28-year-old Jordan A. McElwain was in front of Judge McKay for a recall hearing on four outstanding felony warrants and a new charge of a felony hit and run. While he was not in custody at the time of the hearing, he had recently failed to appear for a hearing, resulting in the issuance of warrants beforehand. Judge McKay ordered McElwain be taken into custody at the conclusion of the hearing and booked in to Spokane County jail, pending a future hearing.
Upon hearing the order, McElwain turned suddenly and sprinted from the courtroom in an attempt to flee.
Spokane County Sheriff’s Sexual Assault Unit Detective Brad Humphrey was at the Superior Courtroom on an unrelated matter and was waiting on a bench when McElwain ran. Detective Humphrey gave chase, identifying himself as a law enforcement officer and declaring McElwain was under arrest, but McElwain ignored him. However, the hallway he ran into was not an exit.
Seeing he was cornered, McElwain tried to run past Detective Humphrey. The detective grabbed him and stated again he was under arrest, and the two grappled before Humphrey took him to the ground. As the detective attempted to get handcuffs on him, McElwain appeared to surrender, stating, "Okay. Okay. I'm done."
However, this seemed to be a misdirect, as the felon began to struggle again and managed to get off the ground. As the struggle continued, McElwain pulled away suddenly, causing them both to tumble down a flight of marble stairs. At the bottom, McElwain continued trying to escape, pummeling Detective Humphrey in the back with his fists.
Spokane County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Mark E. Lindsey saw the altercation and attempted to assist Detective Humphrey just as McElwain broke free, violently pushing DPA Lindsey into the wall.
Again, Detective Humphrey attempted to detain the felon, and the two fell down a second flight of marble stairs.
In the ensuing struggle, McElwain again got up and tried to run, however his pants began to fall and hinder him. The struggle gave Detective Humphrey the chance to tackle him. McElwain again stated he was done, only to begin fighting again. Humphrey managed to get him pinned and ordered he stop resisting.
At this time, a Spokane County Detention Services Corrections Officer arrived and assisted in getting McElwain detained in handcuffs.
McElwain was medically cleared and is now facing additional charges of assault 3rd degree, assault 2nd degree, escape 2nd degree, and resisting arrest, in addition to his original charges of two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, one count escape from community custody, one count of attempt to allude police vehicle, and his felony hit and run.
He also had a hold placed on him by the Washington State Department of Corrections.
Detective Humphrey received only minor injuries from falling down the stairs and the altercation, and he was medically cleared. DPA Lindsey’s injuries appeared minor and consistent with being violently shoved into a wall.
