SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is talking about a concerning issue: The growing number of felons and criminals illegally carrying firearms.

"The market of underground guns or people being given guns that want access to guns that are felons and criminals is pretty significant," said Captain of Investigations for SPD, Brad Arleth. "In 2018 the Investigations Unit seized just over 200 firearms."

Arleth says that number doesn't include firearms seized by patrol officers. He estimates the actual number of guns taken off the streets of Spokane and out of the hands of felons and criminals in 2018 was more than 400.

"What that tells me is we have a a significant problem with felons and people who are already prohibited from possessing firearms by law possessing firearms," said Arleth.

Arleth says the increase of unlawful possession can be attributed to various factors, but that it parallels the increase in drug trafficking across the country and in Spokane, including Cartel involvement.

"The amount of the drugs has increased significantly over the past handful of years," said Arleth. "Which means the potential for violence has increased, which means that those people are arming themselves."

His solution, or at least a start to solving the problem:

"Longer and more significant sentences for people who are involved in gun crimes would be a start," said Arleth. "High bonds when they are arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. There has to be some deterrence out there."

Sorting through the long list of felons and criminals, Arleth says the problem isn't going away anytime soon. He points to one particular investigation in which a felon was arrested who clearly hadn't learned his lesson.

"One of our suspects arrested this years with three handguns, one of them which was stolen from another city in Washington state, had 11 previous felony convictions," said Arleth. "Clearly that's a guy who's not getting it."

While SPD recovered hundreds of guns last year, Arleth tells me 183 firearms have been reported stolen in Spokane and Spokane County in the last six months. Those guns have not been found.

Police say it's very important to write down the serial number on your gun(s) so you can help them track it down in the event it is ever stolen.

SPD says when you're not using your firearm keep it in a safe and secure place.