From the Spokane Valley Police Department:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies, with the assistance of K9 Med, located an uncooperative male who tried to avoid arrest for over two hours while Deputies gave announcements for his surrender and obtained a search warrant. With the assistance of K9 Med, the suspect was located inside his residence and taken into custody.
On January 17, 2022, at approximately 11:35 am., Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the area of 1st Avenue and S. Custer Road for the report of a Domestic Violence Assault.
Arriving Deputies learned the adult female victim had been assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as 31-year-old Cameron S. Wilson. The assault occurred throughout the prior evening and into the morning. Deputies also contacted the victim, who was at a different location, and confirmed Wilson assaulted her, causing substantial injuries, and at one point threatened to kill her.
Believing Wilson was inside the residence, additional Deputies established a perimeter, attempted to contact Wilson, and continually gave announcements for him to exit the home. All of their attempts to contact and get Wilson to surrender peacefully were unsuccessful.
At the same time, a search warrant to enter the residence was sought and later granted at approximately 2:45 pm. Deputy Rassier and his K9 partner Med were called to the scene to assist.
With a valid search warrant and probable cause to arrest Wilson for Assault 2nd DV and Harassment, Threats to Kill, both felonies, Deputies prepared to make entry as continual announcements for Wilson to surrender continued to be ignored.
Once the door was opened, and with no response to warnings, Deputy Rassier deployed K9 Med inside. K9 Med located Wilson and Deputies took him into custody after a short struggle.
Wilson was provided medical treatment and cleared to be transported to the Spokane County Jail, where he was booked for Assault 2nd DV and Harassment, Threats to Kill.