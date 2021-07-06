CHENEY, Wash. - Federal funds are being sent to assist with the 300-acre Andrus Fire.
The approval of a fire management assistance grant has made nearly $800,000 available to cover firefighting costs.
Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 10 Acting Regional Administrator Vincent Maykovich approved Washington's request for federal aid after determining the fire could potentially be a major disaster.
The request was made and approved Monday, when the fire was deemed to be a threat to homes in and around Cheney as well as communication sites, roads, a school, electrical infrastructure, and recreational facilities in the area.