WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency declared a disaster for the victims of the Babb Road Fire on Thursday, February 4, but individual funding assistance will not be provided to households by FEMA.
FEMA said they denied the request for individual funding assistant because "[it was] determined that the impact to the individuals and households from this event was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant the designation."
The Babb Road Fire destroyed 189 buildings, 91 of the buildings were homes.
The denial can be appealed within the next 30 days.
Despite the denied request for individual funding, FEMA is providing funding for the government of Malden and Pine City to rebuild. That funding can be used to rebuild public buildings such as city hall and the fire station.
The City of Malden said they do expect a disaster declaration by the Small Business Administration within the next few days.
This declaration can make available low-interest loans of up to $200,000 to replace homes lost to the fire, and loans of up to $40,000 to replace personal property.
