Feminist, race scholar to deliver keynote for University of Idaho's Women's Center's 50th anniversary

MOSCOW, Idaho - Feminist author and race scholar Ijeoma Oluo will give the keynote address for the University of Idaho (UI) Women’s Center’s 50th anniversary on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. in the ICCU Arena.
Oluo wrote the No. 1 New York Times bestseller, “So You Want to Talk About Race,” selected as UI’s Common Read for 2022-23. She recently published, “Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America.”
“Oluo’s work is foundational for helping to advance important conversations about race and its intersection with gender justice,” said Lysa Salsbury, director of the Women’s Center. “As a feminist organization at a predominantly white institution, we have a responsibility to critically examine the ways in which we have historically contributed to the exclusion and marginalization of communities of color, especially women, and commit to doing better moving forward.”
Founded in 1972, the UI Women’s Center is one of the longest running, continuously operated campus women’s centers in the nation. Oluo’s address is the signature event for a series of programs honoring the center’s founding throughout the 2022-2023 academic year.
The event is free and open to all, but seating is limited and pre-registration is required. Copies of “So You Want to Talk About Race” are available to buy from BookPeople of Moscow in advance and at the event.