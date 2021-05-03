OLYMPIA, Wash. - The fencing restricting access to parts of Washington's West Capitol campus is set to be taken down.
In press release, Department of Enterprise Services (DES) said the security order to restrict access to certain portions of the Capitol is no longer in place.
DES said removal of the fencing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
“I’m pleased to announce that we’re removing the temporary construction fencing on West Campus. It was an important measure to protect free speech rights, the democratic process and government operations. We are hopeful that political temperatures will continue to cool and that threat levels or illegal activity will not necessitate such security measures again. However, there are still many unknowns as to how our security environment will continue evolve into the future. I want to emphasize that it is a priority for DES Capitol Security and Washington State Patrol to not only protect public safety, but to help ensure that all sides have the opportunity to legally exercise their free speech rights and peaceably assemble,” DES Director Chris Liu said.